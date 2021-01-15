United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $190.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $173.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 27.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on URI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.17.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $260.37 on Friday. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $267.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 99.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 15.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,703,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 36.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 350,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,199,000 after buying an additional 94,427 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at about $2,896,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in United Rentals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

