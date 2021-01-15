United States Steel (NYSE:X) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimate for U.S. Steel for the fourth quarter of 2020 have been going up over the past month. U.S. Steel anicipates adjusted loss per share for the fourth quarter to be narrower on a sequential comparison basis. The company should gain from its efforts to improve its cost structure and operations. U.S Steel's strategic investments should also boost its capability and efficiency. Its Big River investment is likely to contribute to its margins. The company has also outperformed the industry over a year. The company’s strong liquidity position will also allow it to meet its near-term debt obligations. However, U.S. Steel is facing significant headwind in its tubular business. While market conditions have somewhat improved of late, sustained headwinds are likely to hurt Flat-Rolled margins.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cfra upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

NYSE:X traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 549,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,250,350. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,874,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 17.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,340,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 69.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after buying an additional 785,039 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,296,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,881,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

