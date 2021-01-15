United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Down 5.7%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) shares fell 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.38 and last traded at $20.88. 19,959,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 21,127,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on X. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cfra upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Get United States Steel alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.