United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,110

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 1,125 ($14.70) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,015.33 ($13.27).

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) stock opened at GBX 934.40 ($12.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Utilities Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 625 ($8.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,104 ($14.42). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 902.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 887.51. The company has a market capitalization of £6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.04.

In related news, insider Kath Cates acquired 2,135 shares of United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 932 ($12.18) per share, with a total value of £19,898.20 ($25,997.13). Also, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($12.02), for a total value of £184,000 ($240,397.18). Insiders bought a total of 2,173 shares of company stock worth $2,025,136 in the last ninety days.

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

