UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Raised by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,013 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $49,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 137,935 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $48,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,963 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $359.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.50.

NYSE UNH opened at $350.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

