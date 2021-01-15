UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Receives $383.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $383.50.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,918 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 2,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $351.54. 113,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,093. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

