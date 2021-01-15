UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by First Financialcorp IN

First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,096 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. First Financialcorp IN’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 2,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Insiders sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.50.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,093. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The firm has a market cap of $332.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.24.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.