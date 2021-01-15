UNUS SED LEO Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00003683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $17.41 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.20 or 0.00390065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

