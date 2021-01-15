UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

UPMMY opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $39.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.19.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, distribution, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

