Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

UPST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.33.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $60.64 on Monday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $69.48.

In other Upstart news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock worth $23,866,106.

