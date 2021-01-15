Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $60.64 on Monday. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $3,964,106.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock valued at $23,866,106 over the last ninety days.

