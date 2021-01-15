Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.33.

Get Upstart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $60.64 on Monday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $69.48.

In other Upstart news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $3,964,106.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,283,124 shares of company stock valued at $23,866,106 over the last ninety days.

Upstart Company Profile

There is no company description available for Upstart Holdings Inc

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.