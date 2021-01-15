Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uranium Energy Corp is a US-based junior resource company with the objective of becoming a near-term ISR uranium producer in the United States. The Company controls one of the largest historical uranium exploration and development databases in the US. Through the use of these databases, the Company has acquired advanced uranium properties throughout the southwestern US. The operational management is comprised of pre-eminent uranium mining and exploration professionals, whose collective experience in the uranium mining industry gives the Company ongoing uranium mine-finding and uranium mine development expertise. Uranium Energy Corp is well positioned to capitalize on the current alternative energy boom. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $3.50 to $3.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target (down previously from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,163. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 24.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

