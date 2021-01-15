Urban Exposure Plc (UEX.L) (LON:UEX) Trading 3.7% Higher

Urban Exposure Plc (UEX.L) (LON:UEX)’s share price traded up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91). 71 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 26,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.88).

The stock has a market cap of £50.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 28.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 57.13.

Urban Exposure Plc (UEX.L) Company Profile (LON:UEX)

Urban Exposure Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting and management of loans to residential developers in the United Kingdom. It also provides asset management and support services. The company was formerly known as Urban Exposure 1 Plc and changed its name to Urban Exposure Plc in April 2018.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Urban Exposure Plc (UEX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Exposure Plc (UEX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.