US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in US Foods were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of US Foods by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of US Foods by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,766,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,455 shares of company stock worth $4,242,370. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on US Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.91.

NYSE USFD opened at $35.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $42.28.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

