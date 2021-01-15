USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Technologies, Inc. is a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market. USAT offers one solution to the retail community for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management solutions. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and their inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, car charging stations, laundromats, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded USA Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Northland Securities raised USA Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of USAT opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $688.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. USA Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $11.84.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USA Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in USA Technologies stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,281 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of USA Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

