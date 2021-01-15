V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,309,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 157.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,118 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 13.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after acquiring an additional 585,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,588,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Insiders sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.79.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $85.39 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day moving average is $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of -656.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

