VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Shares Purchased by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF accounts for 5.4% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc. owned about 1.68% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the third quarter worth $3,480,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,456,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,022,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 69,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000.

NYSEARCA VNM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.44. 483,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,692. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

