Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Boosted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.8% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,092,000 after purchasing an additional 443,790 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,940,000 after purchasing an additional 336,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,785 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $27,140,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.75. 1,406,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,245. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

