Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Decreased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.6% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VIG traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $141.01. 139,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,543. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.