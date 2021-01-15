Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Boosted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VWO traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.50. 9,889,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,939,756. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $53.48.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.