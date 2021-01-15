Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 123,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after buying an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,260,000. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 69,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 46,211 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 217,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after acquiring an additional 32,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.16. The stock had a trading volume of 188,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.02. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $90.48.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

