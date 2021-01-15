Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,939,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,823. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.69.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.