Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VGSIX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.02

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VGSIX) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and traded as low as $27.63. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares shares last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.