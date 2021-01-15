Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the December 15th total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $124.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.17. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $73.92 and a fifty-two week high of $125.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

