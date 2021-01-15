Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.3% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $88,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $347.85. 3,419,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,357. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $350.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.99.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.