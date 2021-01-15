Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 5.7% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $49,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,660,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,768. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.74 and a 200-day moving average of $109.37. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

