Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VAPO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.25.

VAPO stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.90. 467,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,976. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.25 million, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of -1.47. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $54.42.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The firm had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vapotherm will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $61,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,114 shares in the company, valued at $462,790.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $718,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,916 shares of company stock worth $2,178,546. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Vapotherm by 269.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vapotherm by 88.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 45,112 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Vapotherm by 31.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

