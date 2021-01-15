Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Short Interest Update

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 659,000 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the December 15th total of 407,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,987.11% and a negative return on equity of 57.70%. Analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VBLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.65.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

