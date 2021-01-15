Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Shares Gap Up to $2.41

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.71. Vascular Biogenics shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 1,800 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vascular Biogenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $102.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 57.70% and a negative net margin of 2,987.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

