VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VAT Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

VACNY opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87. VAT Group has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

