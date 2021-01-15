VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. VBI Vaccines posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. VBI Vaccines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBIV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 35.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 51.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $779.41 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.93.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

