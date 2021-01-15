Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

NYSE:VEC traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $54.36. 1,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $631.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $352.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

