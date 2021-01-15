Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo Sells 2,347 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $677,203.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,099.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $719,873.32.

On Thursday, December 10th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $605,784.17.

On Monday, December 7th, Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total value of $723,125.84.

On Thursday, November 5th, Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total value of $786,763.26.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $273.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 132.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $313.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.3% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

