Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Trading 6.1% Higher

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.09. 2,225,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,370,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venus Concept currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $93.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.46 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 100.04% and a negative return on equity of 191.01%. Analysts anticipate that Venus Concept Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 2,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 9,334.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the second quarter valued at $139,000. 38.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

