Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

VEOEY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of VEOEY remained flat at $$27.79 during midday trading on Friday. 89,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,451. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

