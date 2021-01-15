Vericel Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Vericel in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VCEL. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

VCEL opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,852.00 and a beta of 2.73. Vericel has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $39.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vericel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vericel by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 59,407 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Vericel by 3.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 81.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

