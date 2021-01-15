VIDY Trading 2.4% Higher This Week (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. VIDY has a total market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $862,102.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00055010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.14 or 0.00427068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00040135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.72 or 0.04100425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.