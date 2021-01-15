Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 580 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in Walmart by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $146.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.95 and its 200 day moving average is $139.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

