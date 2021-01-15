Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,308 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of RPG opened at $166.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $84.27 and a 12-month high of $169.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.