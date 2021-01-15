Vigilare Wealth Management Cuts Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,999,000 after purchasing an additional 820,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 641,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,875,000 after purchasing an additional 232,255 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 622,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,974,000 after purchasing an additional 277,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 534,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $136,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,672. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.