Vigilare Wealth Management Makes New $230,000 Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 83,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $120.88 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $123.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.61 and a 200-day moving average of $106.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.