Vigilare Wealth Management Takes $137,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 58.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

