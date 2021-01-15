Vigilare Wealth Management Takes $205,000 Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 63.2% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135,198.03% and a negative return on equity of 384.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.