VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) Given a €97.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €90.00 ($105.88).

DG stock traded up €2.50 ($2.94) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €86.52 ($101.79). 1,368,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €84.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €79.82. VINCI SA has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA (DG.PA) Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

