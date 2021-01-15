Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CLSA cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 22.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,710,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,124,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.