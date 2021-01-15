VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Director Buys C$13,656.00 in Stock

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Director Larry Douglas Taylor bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 464,056 shares in the company, valued at C$2,640,478.64.

Larry Douglas Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Larry Douglas Taylor purchased 700 shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,990.00.

VQS stock opened at C$6.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.26. VIQ Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.71 and a 12 month high of C$6.50. The company has a market cap of C$147.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VIQ Solutions Inc. will post -0.1005199 earnings per share for the current year.

About VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

