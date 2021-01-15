Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.5% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,478,039,000 after buying an additional 1,130,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,537,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,306,904,000 after buying an additional 558,513 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after buying an additional 1,828,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after buying an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.07.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,679,151. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.84. The company has a market capitalization of $392.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

