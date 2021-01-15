Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,490 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.07.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.25. The stock had a trading volume of 306,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,679,151. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $394.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.