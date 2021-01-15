Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Now Covered by Analysts at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Vision Marine Technologies stock opened at $15.81 on Monday. Vision Marine Technologies has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $17.90.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

